The annual Rolfes Family Reunion was held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Akron.

The reunion was attended by all seven living siblings of Frank and Ida (Dreckman) Rolfes, who lived in the Akron area from 1950 until their deaths in 1974 and 1985 respectively. Eleven of their 31 grandchildren, 29 of their 61 great grandchildren and seven of their 18 great-great-grandchildren attended.