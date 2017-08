By Hank Krause

A good crowd of over 250 people witnessed the Akron-Westfield Alumni play the A-W high school team to raise money for the swimming pool on Sunday, August 6. The two teams played shortened games but played a triple header. The alumni team walked away with all three wins, 2-1, 1-0, and 5-2.

See complete story and more photos in the August 9 Akron Hometowner.