A-W seeks write-in candidate for District No. 2

If you live in the green-shaded area in the map, you’re encouraged to seek an Akron-Westfield School Board seat as a write-in candidate.

The deadline for filing nomination papers was Friday, and no one filed to seek the District No. 2 seat, which was most recently held by Phil Parks. He chose not to seek another term after serving 12 years on the board.

Incumbents Nick Schoenfelder, District No. 1; Josh Martinsen, District No. 3; and Cory Tucker, District No. 4; will have their names on this coming School Board Election, which will be Sept. 12.

Since Tucker was appointed to fill a seat vacancy, created by the resignation of Board Member Jim Black, he has to seek election to keep the seat.

For more information, contact Business Office Manager/Board Secretary Mandy McCully at 568-2020.