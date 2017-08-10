Plymouth County Museum to sponsor bus trip Oct. 7

Seven historic sites in Nebraska will be the destination for the annual bus trip sponsored by the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars. This year’s outing will be Saturday, Oct. 7.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the early bird bus fare should purchase a ticket by Sept. 1. Reading Bus Lines will be the carrier.

Judy Bowman, Museum administrator, says the annual bus trip is a fundraiser but also is much more.

“We do the trip each year to build more appreciation for history, to build camaraderie among Museum friends, and to have fun while raising money for the Museum,” said Bowman. “We also like to find new riders each year.”

The fee for the trip includes the bus fare, entrance into Ashfall Fossil Beds, and an evening buffet in Laurel.

Anyone interested may call Bowman at 539-0223 or the Museum at 546-7002.

The complete itinerary follows:

• 7:30 a.m.: Depart Plymouth County Historical Museum, 335 1st Ave. SW, Le Mars;

• 9:00 a.m.: Arrive in Wakefield, Neb., – Visit three museums and shops:

1. The Wakefield Depot Museum (101 East 1st St.), housed in the 1925 Chicago & Northwestern Depot, features a large waiting room, offices, and freight room filled with working model trains.

2. Graves Library Museum (204 West 3rd St.), home of the Russ Marshall Antique Wrench Collection and many other treasures. The library reminds one of the Carnegie Library style but is not.

3. A Native American area in the Wakefield Public Library, located just half a block from the old library (now Graves Library Museum)

The balance of the time may be spent in downtown Wakefield at such places as the quilt shop, flower shop, antique shop, Mexican bakery, etc.

• 10:30 p.m.: Depart for Pilger, Neb.: The Country Market

(In case of inclement weather, the alternate stop will be Rustic Treasures in Wayne, Neb.)

• 11:15 p.m.: Eat lunch on the grounds (Purchase lunch or brown bag your own.)

• 12:30 p.m.: Depart for Royal, Neb.: Ashfall Fossil Beds

• 2 p.m.: Arrive at Ashfall and tour the grounds

• 4 p.m.: Depart for Plainview, Neb.

• 4:45 p.m.: Arrive at Plainview, Neb.: Clown/Doll Museum.

• 5:30 p.m.: Depart for Laurel, Neb.

• 6:30 p.m.: Arrive at Laurel and dine at Claramont Steak & Chop House, 117 E. Second St. and look at historic pharmacy.

• 8:00 p.m.: Depart for Le Mars.

• 9:30 p.m.: Return to Le Mars.