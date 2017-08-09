S.D. Drug Control Fund awards announced

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced several law enforcement agencies throughout the state have been given awards from the Attorney General’s Drug Control Fund.

The Drug Control Fund is funded by drug forfeiture monies to be used for enforcement in drug control and apprehension purposes. The award money distributed for this most recent cycle totaled $195,500. Total requests for all agencies statewide this cycle was $777,485.47.

“Using profits and assets of drug dealers rather than taxpayer monies to better protect our officers and communities makes sense,” said Jackley. “We are funding a number of requests across the state to assist local government and improve public safety.”

Below are the list of agencies and their awards:

• Brookings County Sheriff’s Office: $7,500, canine equipment;

• Clark Police Department & Clark County Sheriff’s Office: $1,000, criminal interdiction workshop attendees;

• Deadwood Police Department: $20,000, portable radios, rifles, drug testing field kits;

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: $13,800, mobile and handheld radios;

• Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: $2,500, ductless fume hood for crime lab processing;

• Sioux Falls Police Department: $4,500, Narcan kits;

• Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: $7,500, In-car camera equipment;

• Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office: $15,000, vehicle

Rapid City PD $20,000- vehicle;

• S.D. Highway Patrol: $100,000, centralized evidence room;

• Sturgis Police Department: $2,500, operating expenses/ PAL Program for youth;

• Union County Sheriff’s Office: $600, Narcan kits; and

• Whitewood Police Department: $600, rifle.

The Attorney General’s website was expanded in February 2017 to include details on the Drug Asset Civil Forfeiture Program. The link can be accessed at: http://atg.sd.gov/LawEnforcement/DrugAssetCivilForfeiture/default.aspx.