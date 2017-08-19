A-W volleyball readies for season

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team is readying for a new season. Practice began Aug. 7 with the first game Aug. 24 against Westwood at Westwood, 5:30 p.m.
“After having a few practices, I can tell that we will be competitive again this year despite losing a very strong Senior class. This gives the opportunity for other girls to step up and contribute. After tying the school record for wins in a season, the girls are working hard to match that and surpass that. I am excited to see what this year has in store for us” said Head Coach Eric Thien.
Team members
Seniors
Cheridan Wenzel
Danika Smith
Courtney Waterbury
Brynn Van Eldik
Shiloh Steen
Kora Davies
Kiana Appley
Jordan Neubrand
Juniors
Brooke Koele
Lilly Stabe
Shaylee Siebens
Sophomores
Jaden Harris
Melissa Meinen
Megan Swancutt
Kailee Tucker
Mckenna Moats
Mckenna Van Eldik
Autumn Bundy
Alayna Mullinix
Kayla Johnson
Alyssa Musel
Freshmen
Tori Nemesio
Hailee Wilken
Arlena Heyl
Emma Noll
McKenna Henrichs
Managers
Cameron Moore
Cori Main
Coaches
Head Coach: Eric Thien
Assistant Coach: Lucas Werner
You must be logged in to post a comment.