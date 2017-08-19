A-W volleyball readies for season

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team is readying for a new season. Practice began Aug. 7 with the first game Aug. 24 against Westwood at Westwood, 5:30 p.m.

“After having a few practices, I can tell that we will be competitive again this year despite losing a very strong Senior class. This gives the opportunity for other girls to step up and contribute. After tying the school record for wins in a season, the girls are working hard to match that and surpass that. I am excited to see what this year has in store for us” said Head Coach Eric Thien.

Team members

Seniors

Cheridan Wenzel

Danika Smith

Courtney Waterbury

Brynn Van Eldik

Shiloh Steen

Kora Davies

Kiana Appley

Jordan Neubrand

Juniors

Brooke Koele

Lilly Stabe

Shaylee Siebens

Sophomores

Jaden Harris

Melissa Meinen

Megan Swancutt

Kailee Tucker

Mckenna Moats

Mckenna Van Eldik

Autumn Bundy

Alayna Mullinix

Kayla Johnson

Alyssa Musel

Freshmen

Tori Nemesio

Hailee Wilken

Arlena Heyl

Emma Noll

McKenna Henrichs

Managers

Cameron Moore

Cori Main

Coaches

Head Coach: Eric Thien

Assistant Coach: Lucas Werner