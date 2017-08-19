Melvin Plueger, 75

Melvin Plueger of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 18, 2017, at his home in Le Mars surrounded by his family.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig with Pastor Lil Johnston and Pastor Chuck Wolff officiating. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2017 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Melvin John Plueger was born November 26, 1941, in Akron, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Eichacker) Plueger. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Grant Township, rural Le Mars. He attended country school in Preston Township #7, rural Plymouth County and later high school in Le Mars where he graduated from Le Mars Central High School.

Following high school, he farmed with his father in Preston Township.

He was united in marriage to Joan Tammen on August 19, 1966, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa. Their first home was on an acreage southwest of Craig. Shortly after, they started farming west of the Plueger family farm from 1966 until 1986. They enjoyed their neighborhood club and raising their families together. In 1986, they moved to the Plueger family farm where they resided until their home was lost in a fire in April of 2017. They then moved to Le Mars and enjoyed their retirement home.

Melvin was a longtime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. He served at the church by acting as: deacon, treasurer, usher, church council member and rang the church bell for many years. He enjoyed their Annual Humor Sunday at St. John’s Church﻿. He served on the ASC Board for Plymouth County and Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Pioneer Machinery club where he enjoyed showing his International Harvestor antique tractors. Melvin volunteered for many years at the pancake breakfast for the Brunsville American Legion Post 724. He also enjoyed bowling in Akron and taking trips to Branson. In 2014, he and his family received the “Century Farm Award” at the Iowa State Fair. Melvin enjoyed having coffee and sharing jokes with his many friends. But most of all, he loved the times spent with his family, especially his two grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joan of Le Mars; and his daughter: Laurie (Mark) Schweitzberger of Kingsley, Iowa, and their son, Jacob and daughter, Jordyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Plueger.