A-W FFA celebrates club’s 75th anniversary Sunday

By Julie Ann Madden

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.

For the past 75 years, that dedication has been developed and strengthened by 12 Ag teachers/FFA advisors at Akron-Westfield Community School.

On Sunday, the Akron-Westfield FFA will celebrate with a potluck picnic, games and just plain fun — much the same as the charter members did years ago.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. or longer in the Akron City Park.

All, especially past and present FFA members are invited to attend the 75th anniversary celebration, said Akron-Westfield FFA Advisor-Ag teacher Randy Kroksh, who not only learned his FFA lessons here but is teaching future generations those same skills.

“Hard work, along with a good attitude, makes one very successful in life,” is one of the most important lessons he learned under the instruction of the late Ag Teacher-FFA Advisor John Ziniel.

“Attitude was always a big thing,” said Kroksh about his mentor.

“I never planned on going to college,” said Kroksh. “I was just going to farm.”

With the 1980s Farm Crisis, his parents encouraged him to go to college but Kroksh didn’t have anything else he wanted to do but farm.

“John told me to take up Ag Education because I could do anything with it,” said Kroksh, noting Ziniel had also said then he would have a substitute teacher when he needed to be gone.

“That’s the whole reason I went to South Dakota State University in Brookings,” said Kroksh. “I never planned on teaching. I didn’t even get my teaching certification for a few years — just had a substitute teacher’s license.”

“I didn’t really fall in love with teaching (while substituting for Ziniel),” he explained.

It wasn’t until Ziniel retired the Spring of 1998, and Akron-Westfield’s next Ag teacher-FFA advisor Craig Winquist still had a semester of college to finish.

“I told them I wasn’t interested in the full-time position,” said Kroksh. However, he agreed to teach for the Fall of 1998 semester.

“That’s when I fell in love with teaching,” said Kroksh, “and wished I had taken my teacher’s certification. I really became interested in teaching Agriculture.”

Fortunately for Kroksh, Winquist decided to leave Akron-Westfield to pursue his music in Tennessee. Kroksh returned to the Akron-Westfield classroom the Fall of 2003 and except for the 2014-2015 school year, he has been teaching here ever since.

“John was my mentor,” said Kroksh. “He really helped me through my first few years at Akron-Westfield — especially with the FFA Career Development Events (contests). He was definitely the person I looked up to.”

One of John’s lessons that sticks with him today, he learned as a high school freshman.

“Just because not everybody is going to be a farmer, and in the 1980s it was who was going to become the farmer (surviving the Farm Crisis), educate the students who have an interest in agriculture and want to be a leader in the ag industry,” said Kroksh. “It’s not just necessary for people who want to farm but also for those who want to be an advocate for agriculture.”

“I still teach about the attitude John taught quite a bit,” said Kroksh. “There are some people who believe it’s not the smarts that will get you there, it’s the attitude.”

If you take the word “attitude” and assign each alphabetic letter a number such as A is 1, B is 2, etc. The numbers for the letters in Attitude equal 100 percent, he explained.

But attitude isn’t the biggest lesson to teach today, said Kroksh. “It’s teaching about responsibility and work ethic more than anything.”

“Kids have to take responsibility for what they do,” said Kroksh, adding that’s why the A-W FFA members, especially the officers, planned this anniversary celebration. “My point is to make the kids responsible. I’m there to lead them along but I want them to do the work.

“It’s something I’ve always done with our chapter is let them do it entirely — planning meetings, activities, competing –,” said Kroksh. “I hope to instill good work ethic and responsibility.”

When I was in high school, agriculture was production orientated, now it’s science based and in the future the focus will be on technological advances, said Kroksh.

As he looks to the next 25 years of FFA, Kroksh hopes the Akron-Westfield FFA program is even stronger.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” he said. “Ag is changing at a rapid pace. Hand labor will still be necessary but we’ll actually see less of that and more with technology.”

On Sunday, I hope some of the people who have been around for a long time will be there and even actually incorporate some of their learning and thoughts into the young students of today,” said Kroksh. “I hope the young students gain knowledge, respect and understanding from those in FFA back in the 1970s, 1960s, 1950s. That would be awesome.”