Cornelius Joseph “CJ” Rolfes, 87

Cornelius Joseph “CJ” Rolfes of Alcester. SD, died Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Sanford USD Medical Center Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden, Iowa, with Father Sunny Dominic officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Visitation with the family will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family.

CJ was born March 22, 1930, to Frank and Ida (Dreckman) Rolfes. He was born on the farm by Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from the Liberty Consolidated School before serving in the US Army from 1952-1954. He served in Korea for one year, during that time. In 1954, he married Frances Barr. In 1997, he married Maxine Hoogestraat. They greatly enjoyed their time together until Maxine passed away in September 2011. The last several years he has spent time with his special friend Lillian Solbue.

CJ has spent most of his adult life farming, which he truly loved. Once he retired he spent time playing cards, gardening, eating out, helping on the farm, and spending time with family. When retired he also drove bus for the Alcester Care Center. CJ was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and greatly enjoyed them winning the World Series last fall. The last several years CJ lived at Alcester Village until the last couple of months when he lived at the Alcester Care and Rehab Center.

CJ was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council of St. Mary’s and the Alcester VFW.

He is survived by one son, Denny (Sue) Rolfes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Chris Rolfes (Jaimee Graham) of Sioux Falls, Jennifer Wick (Michael Mortenson) of Long Lake, Minnesota, Jessica Wick of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and Audra (Greg) Nelson of Alcester, South Dakota; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gene (Bernie) Rolfes of Phoenix, Arizona and Stanley (Linda) Rolfes of Akron; and four sisters, Ruth Phelps of Cincinnati, Ohio, Paula Winker of Boca Raton, Florida, Clarice (Dallas) Wilken of Akron and Pat Christensen of Marshalltown, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Isiadore, Daniel, Virgil, LeRoy, and Robert “Hap”; wife, Maxine; daughter, Diane; and daughter-in-law, Becky.