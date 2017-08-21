Tammi Payne, 49

Tammi Payne of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017, at the City Park in Akron. If inclement weather, the service will be held at Security National Bank Hall. There will be a visitation with the family present at 6:00 p.m., followed by a reading of the obituary at 7:00 p.m., all on Thursday, August 24 at Security National Bank Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Tammi Lu Payne was born on November 16, 1967, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was raised in Akron and graduated from Akron-Westfield High School in 1986. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at York General Hearthstone in York, Nebraska. Tammi was married and had two children: Jace and Jessica. She lived in York, NE, before moving back to Akron.

Tammi was in a devastating car accident in September of 1993 that left her paralyzed for the remainder of her life. Although bound to a wheelchair, that never stopped her from living her life. She enjoyed going shopping with her daughter, Jessica, decorating for and celebrating the holidays, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She loved just sitting in the sun and being a ‘yard boss.’ Tammi also loved going to concerts, especially those by Judd Hoos. Tammi moved to Hawarden in 2015 to the Hillcrest Health Care Center. There she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Tammi is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Alex) Pagel of St. Robert, MO, and their children: Jaxon, Derick, and Kelce; siblings: Jenith (Harlan) Spangler of Fremont, NE, Dennis Buys of Boise, ID, Merlin ‘Cookie’ Buys of Sherman, TX, Pat (Lonnie Ostermyer) Buys of Ireton, Toni (Eddie) Hodges of Highpoint, MS, Donna (Tim) Kelley of Akron, Loren ‘Butch’ (Deb) Buys of Westfield, and Bob (Shelley) Buys of Council Bluffs, IA; nieces and nephews: Wendy, Jennifer, Adam, Kelley, and Mike; many great nieces and nephews whom she was very fond of; extended family; and many, many friends.

Tammi was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sylvia (Bolton) Buys; son, Jace Payne; brother, Doug Buys; friend, David Richardson; and friend, Kenny Wise.