Kathleen Erks, 80

Kathleen Erks of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life will be at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 2 at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Akron.

Kathleen Joan Rozell was born on November 28, 1936, in rural Plymouth County, Iowa, to Arden and Gladys (Heyl) Rozell. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School 1955. She then attended Wayne State College and graduated with a two year teaching certificate. She continued her education through summer and night classes at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion to receive her Bachelors of Education in 1977. Kathleen taught first and second grade at Riverview Elementary in Sioux City. After 39 years of working at Riverview Elementary, she retired from teaching in July 1996.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Gene Erks on August 21, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron.

Kathleen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years – serving in many different capacities. She loved to read and to spend time outdoors, especially tending to her flower gardens. After retirement, she spent time volunteering at the Care Center in Akron.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Gene Erks; two children: Monte Erks of Akron and Kristen (Dan) Betts of Tampa, Florida; a grandson, Alex Betts; and a sister, Sharon Servis of Sioux City.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard (Diane) Rozell.