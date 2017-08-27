A-W: Only one new teacher

By Julie Ann Madden

Students will meet a new teacher in the Akron-Westfield High School Resource Room.

Laura Armstrong, who moved to Akron in 2009, is a Sioux City native who graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1986.

Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, S.D. in 1993 with majors in Special Education and Elementary Education. She is currently working on her Master’s degree at Northwestern College in Orange City.

Armstrong taught at the Boys & Girls Home in Sioux City for nine years, then spent time with her family as a stay-at-home mom. The past two years, she taught at a private school.

Armstrong, and her husband, Troy, have four sons: Hunter, a college junior; twins Jeremiah and Joshua, and Jacob. Jeremiah, a junior, and Jacob, an eighth grader are home-schooled while Joshua is an Akron-Westfield junior. They attend Morningside Assembly of God Church in Sioux City.

Armstrong enjoys exercising, cross stitching, watching sports and being a very active “Sports Mom.”

Welcome, Laura!