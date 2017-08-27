Custodians keep A-W clean

By Julie Ann Madden

They work “behind the scenes” and often miss out on the kudos faculty and other support staff receive.

But that doesn’t matter to them — they do their work quietly, efficiently and with plenty of humor as they work to keep Akron-Westfield Community School clean and operating so students can learn in a safe, healthy environment.

They are the custodians: Kim Henke, Doug Lingle, Don McCully and Kenny Waag with supervisor Darwin Kluender.

Kim Henke

In March 2016, Kim Henke joined the Akron-Westfield custodial staff.

The former Kim Westcott grew up in Yankton, S.D., graduating from Yankton High School in 1982. She moved to Akron in 2013.

Henke lived and worked in Vermillion, S.D., for 28 years, the last 20 years with Universal Cleaners.

Henke is married to Leonard Henke of Akron and has three daughters: Marissa and her husband, Ross Mockler of Burbank, S.D.; Danielle and her husband Ryan Cook of Colridge, Neb.; and the late Darcie Beene. She has five grandsons: Landon Lundren, Ryker Cook, Marshall Mockler, Cash Mockler and Knox Mockler.

In her spare time, Henke loves to cook, especially “whatever her grandsons want.”

Darwin Kluender

This Westfield native graduated from A-W in 2003 and attended Iowa Central Community College for one ear, playing football; and then studied Criminal Science at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D.

In 2006, Kluender joined the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of E5 Staff Sergeant and serving in Afghanistan in 2010-2011. He continues to serve in the Iowa Air Guard.

Kluender graduated with an associate’s degree in Mechanical Technical Program from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.

Prior to joining the A-W staff in 2014, he worked for Kalins Indoor Comfort in HVAC.

He and his wife, Eva, have three children: Ronnie Florke, an A-W third grader; Baron, age 2; and Caroline, age two months. They are members of Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City and live in Akron.

Kluender enjoys fishing and playing baseball and rugby.

Doug Lingle

Doug Lingle is the “oldtimer” on the A-W custodial crew as he began in 2007.

The McCook Lake, S.D., native graduated from Jefferson High School in 1980 and worked at Metz Baking for 27 years.

He and his wife, Paige, have three children: Taylor Richter and her fiancee Ian Kjose, both of Vermillion, S.D.; Rev. Brent Lingle of Sioux City; and Keith Lingle of McCook Lake, S.D.

Lingle enjoys hunting and fishing.

Don McCully

A Cambridge, Neb., native, Don McCully graduated from Cambridge Public School in 1975.

He went right into the construction industry, working as a millwright. More than a decade ago, McCully moved to Akron. The past three years, he has worked at Akron-Westfield.

McCully and his wife, Donna have three children: Bobbi and her husband, Rich Fegley of Akron; Jeremy and his wife, Mandy of Akron; and Nicole of Sioux Falls, S.D. They have four grandchildren who all attend Akron-Westfield: Isabelle and Alivia Fegley and Ashton and Makayla McCully.

McCully enjoys sports and woodworking in his spare time.

Kenny Waag

This lifelong Akron, S.D., resident graduated from Akron High School in 1979.

He joined his parents, Cliff and Shirley Waag, on the family farm. In addition to farming along side his father, Waag did many odd jobs. This is his second year on the Akron-Westfield custodial staff.

Waag enjoys working with livestock, especially his sheep.

He is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron.