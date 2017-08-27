Absentee ballot voting has started

Absentee ballots for the September 12, 2017 School Election are available as of Aug. 15 in the Auditor’s Office at the Plymouth County Courthouse during regular business hours of 8 am to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to vote in person.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Auditor’s office until Tuesday, September 12 until 11 a.m.

Absentee ballots to be mailed to voters must be requested in writing. Forms are available at the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office or at www.co.plymouth.ia.us under Online Services and then County Forms. Voters may contact the Auditor’s office and an absentee ballot request form can be mailed to a voter. Absentee ballot request forms should be mailed to the Auditor’s office at 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, IA 51031.

Voters requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed to them must have the request form to the Auditor’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, September 8th, as that is the last day absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters. The Auditor’s office provides the postage for all absentee ballots returned by mail. Ballots must be postmarked prior to midnight, September 11, 2017 (the day prior to the election), or can be delivered to the Auditor’s office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on September 12, 2017 (Election Day.)

If you wish to absentee vote in the Auditor’s office Tuesday, September 5th through Tuesday, September 12th and are not registered to vote already, you will be required to complete the EDR (Election Day Registration) process at the Auditor’s Office prior to casting your absentee ballot. The EDR voter registration process requires a valid photo identification, and one form of proof of Plymouth County residency. Examples of proof of residency can be a valid Iowa drivers license with your current Plymouth County address, a utility bill, cell phone bill, residential lease, bank statement, paycheck, government check, vehicle registration, or tax assessment.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100.

Stacey Feldman is the Auditor and Commissioner of Election and Cheri Nitzschke is the Election Deputy.