Councilors increase sewer rate

Akron residents and business owners will feel a slight pinch with the new sewer rate increase.

At their Aug. 8 meeting, Akron councilors approved an ordinance increasing the city’s sewer utility rates by 7.5 percent.

This is to offset the cost of the 2016 Lift Station Renovation Project.

According to Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes, for the average residential user, residential sewer rates will increase $1.05 per month and for average commercial users, their commercial rates will increase $1.35 per month.

New resident Clark Tindall suggesting separate rates for each water and sewer.

This would benefit property owners who use water sprinklers on their yards or wash their cars as the water they use doesn’t go into the sewer system, he said.

Rolfes explained the water and sewer system is all tied in together. It could be separated but having separate meters would cost people more as they would be charged fees separately for each service. Furthermore, the city’s water and sewer rates are capped. Property owners are only charged up to a certain amount. For example, once they use a maximum of 10,000 water in a month, they aren’t charged for the excess they use.

Councilor Gerry Stowers made the motion to waive the second and third readings and Councilor Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 4-0.

Then Loutsch-Beitelspacher made the motion to approved the ordinance, increasing the sewer utility rate and Stowers seconded it. Again, the vote was unanimous.