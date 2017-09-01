The Welcome Home they never got…

Many of the 85 Midwest Honor Flight recipients’ memories included derogatory shouts and people spitting on them but that was all changed Aug. 22 at the Sioux Falls Airport.

They stepped into the airport terminal to the sounds of the South Dakota Pipes & Drums Band, shouts of “U-S-A” and people clapping. Instead of being shoved and pushed, they were held in hugs from not only the Honor Flight guardians and staff but friends, family and the South Dakota Patriot Guard Riders.

“It’s an honor to be able to welcome them back in an honorable way,” said Patriot Rider Paul Fiskum.

“It’s making things right,” said Patriot Rider and Vietnam Veteran Dave Colter. “When we got done with Vietnam, we got spit on. Nobody welcomed us home.”

PHOTO: Veteran Glenn Gregg wotj grandson, Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, and Midwest Honor Flight staffer.