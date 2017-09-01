Clean slate, clean start at A-W

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield students returned to the classroom Aug. 23 with a traditional American start.

It included a welcome by local Legionnaires, the Pep Band performing the Star Spangled Banner and school fight song, and the student body reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Today, all of you students will be starting with a clean start to a new year of school,” said Sons of American Legion Commander Steve Liebetrau. “The past is in the past…Always do your best. Watch your thoughts as they become words. Choose your words as they become actions. Understand your actions for they become your habits. Study your habits for they will become your character. And develop your character for it becomes your destiny.”

“Students who have accomplished great things here at Akron-Westfield have not been content with just being average,” he said. “Students have made efforts to be first class, both in the classroom and also in our community. Your accomplishments this year, if they are with sports, academics or after-school activities, are all meant to conquer any and all obstacles that are put in front of you.”

“Three traits: leadership, service and excellence are the motivational tools you should carry with you this school year,” said Liebetrau. “Leadership, the leader sets the trail for others to follow. Service, the lifeblood of any school and town. Everything flows from it and is nourished by it. Whether you do community service, service for your church or serve to anything you participate in, it’s your attitude that makes a difference. Lastly, excellence is the result of caring more than others think is wise, risking more than others think is practical and expecting more than others think is possible.”

“As a student, anything that you can contribute makes a difference in the lives of those you touch,” he said.

“Essence of A New Day,” said Liebetrau repeating a quote he’d recently heard. “This is the beginning of a new day. You have been given this day to use as you will. You can waste it or use if for good…Let it be something good.”

There were 586 Grades DK-12 students attending the ceremony. The A-W Preschool classes began Aug. 28 with a total of 37 students.