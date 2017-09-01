Election Day Information

Polls will be open from noon to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 12th for the Remsen-Union, Kingsley-Pierson, Le Mars Community, Akron-Westfield, and Hinton Community School Districts. WITCC director districts will be on Ballots as well. Voters going to the polls will be voting for school board directors. Remsen-Union Community School District voters will also have a public measure on their ballot.

Voters must be 18 years of age and be registered to vote to be eligible to vote at the polls, or the EDR (Election Day Registration) process can be used at the polls to register prior to voting. Unofficial election results will be made available on the Plymouth County website at www.co.plymouth.ia.us after the polls close at 8 pm once they are tallied and canvassed by the precinct election officials.

PRECINCT #1

Akron-Westfield School District, Akron Library Conference Room, 350 Reed St., Akron, Iowa

PRECINCT #3

All of the City of Struble, all of Elgin, America, Marion, Fredonia Townships in Le Mars School District, Courthouse Annex, 215 4th Ave. S.E. (lower level), Le Mars, Iowa

PRECINCT #4

All of the City of Brunsville and Craig, all of Grant, Preston, Washington, Johnson Townships in Le Mars School District, Brunsville Legion Club, 305 Oak St., Brunsville, Iowa

PRECINCT #5

Remsen-Union School District, Remsen Library, 211 Fulton St., Remsen, Iowa

PRECINCT #7

All of the City of Merrill, all of Liberty, Plymouth, Stanton Township, Lincoln Townships in Le Mars School District, Kissinger Community Center, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa

PRECINCT #9

Hinton School District, Hinton Community Center, 208 West Main, Hinton, Iowa

PRECINCT #10

Kingsley-Pierson School District, Kingsley Community Center, 207 E 1st St., Kingsley, Iowa

PRECINCT #11

Le Mars School District in corporate limits of the City of Le Mars, Le Mars Convention Center, 301 12th St. S.E.-lower level, Le Mars, Iowa