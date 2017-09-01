A-W wins opener over Hinton

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners opened the 2017 season on Aug. 25 at home with a 24-12 win over the visiting Hinton Blackhawks.

Led by the passing arm of AJ Nemesio and catching of Conner Anderson and Reagan Frankl, A-W totaled 341 aerial yards.

A-W opened the scoring with a 40-yard passing play. Nemesio threw to Anderson and A-W took the early lead at 6-0. Two minutes later, Hinton’s Bradon Vonk tied it up with a two-yard run.

Midway through the second quarter, Nemesio hit Frankl on a fly pattern down the west sidelines for 71 yards to put A-W on top.

A-W’s third touchdown was a goofy thing. Nemesio threw to Nick Jacobs, who luckily escaped a Hinton player. Jacobs then crossed the field to his left and hit Frankl for eight yards. If you could figure the yards used, it had to be at least 50 to score from eight.

Frankl again was on the receiving end in the third quarter as he grabbed another pass from Nemesio for a 75-yard touchdown, A-W’s fourth for the evening.

A-W took an 18 point lead into the fourth quarter before Vonk scored again on a one yard run to make it 24-12.

Defensively, A-W played fairly good as they contained the Blackhawks. A-W was led by Christian Wolthuizen’s 10 stops. He was closely followed by John Henrich, Juan Sanchez, and Nick Jacobs. Henrich and Sanchez had two sacks each.

Offensively, the passing game went well but our rushing game was horrendous. A-W gained 13 yards rushing in 21 carries. The offensive line doesn’t seem to come off the ball hard enough.

Next week we travel to Hull to take on Western Christian. It’ll be a tough one.

My last thought about this game…It took two hours and fifty minutes to play the game. If there was a penalty, the officials would gather and discuss it forever to decide what to do. They need to be more decisive on their calls and much quicker too.

A-W 6-12-6-0 = 24

H. 6- 0-6-0 = 12

A-W Anderson 40 yd. pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

H. Vonk 1 yd. run (PAT no good)

A-W Frankl 71 yd. pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

A-W Frankl 8 yd. pass from Jacobs (PAT no good)

A-W Frankl 75 yd. pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

STATS

A-W H.

12 First Downs 14

21-13 Rushing 62-50

16-33 Passing 10-25

341 Passing Yards 118

354 Total Yards 180

14-124 Penalties 5-65

5-29.4 Punting 2-43.5