A-W volleyball opens with win

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team opened its season with a match win over Westwood Aug. 24 in Sloan, 3-2.

Set scores: 26-24 (W), 25-23 (W), 16-25 (L), 20-25 (L), and 15-11 (W).

The team had 31 kills, 16 aces, and 93 successful serves out of 103.

Individually

Kiana Appley: 3 kills, 1 assist

Brooke Koele: 5 kills, 2 blocks

Jordan Neubrand: 6 digs

Danika Smith: 8 digs, 16 serves

Kailee Tucker: 7 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 block, 22 serves, 8 aces

Brynn Van Eldik: 5 kills, 11 assists, 8 digs, 1 block, 13 serves, 3 aces

McKenna Van Eldik: 4 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs, 1 block, 12 serves, 1 ace

Courtney Waterbury: 7 kills, 13 assists, 9 digs, 1 block, 17 serves, 2 aces

Cheridan Wenzel: 7 digs, 23 serves, 2 aces

Upcoming Games

Aug. 31 Home vs Clay Central-Everly, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Away vs Harris-Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 Away, Le Mars Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 12 Home vs South O’Brien, 5:30 p.m.