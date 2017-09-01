WS volleyball

The West Sioux volleyball began its season with a tournament in Larchwood Aug. 22. They faced Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn winning 2-0 (21-15, 21-17) then faced West Lyon losing 0-2 (11-21, 16-21) and losing to Boyden-Hull 1-2 (21-16, 12-21, 8-15).

Next up for the Falcons was a tournament in Canton Aug. 26 where West Sioux won three matches and lost one ending in fifth place overall: Lost to Dell Rapids, 0-2 (23-25, 18-25), defeated Garretson, 2-0 (25-13, 25-10), West Lyon, 2-1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-18), and Vermillion, 2-0 (25-14, 25-14).

“Our girls did a nice job at the Canton tournament. It took us a bit to warm up and get in the rhythm. Each team member contributed and played a role in our successes. Our six seniors lead our team to be unified through our errors and completed plays. Our two setters did a nice job by getting to the ball so our hitters had attempts to attack and complete or keep the ball in play. Our game against West Lyon was a battle, and what helped us become successful was our serve receive, ball control on our side, and putting the ball away when we had the chance. We were happy with going 3-1, and the place ended up being 5th. All in all it was a great day,” said Coach Mollie Koopmans.

Volleyball Team

Seniors: Katey Koopmans, Samantha Salker, Abbie Ericson, Taylor Rodenburgh, Josie McKee, Danna Schipper

Juniors: Sydney Reinking, Emma Mace

Sophomores: Tasha Peterson, Shayden Blankenship, Payton Schwiesow, Emma McManaman.