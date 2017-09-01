WS opens with a win

West Sioux football team opened its season with a win against Unity Christian, 54-14.
Sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers “played beyond his years,” said Coach Ryan Schwiesow. Dekkers completed 12 of 19 passes for 281 yards, and passed for four touchdowns. Dekkers also handed off for three touchdowns and carried the ball in to the end zone himself for a touchdown.
“I thought our first team defense played unbelievably,” said Schwiesow.
Stats
WS UC
1st downs 24 4
Rushing yds 310 55
Passing yds 292 149
Total plays 57 41
Penalties 6/40 4/25
Total offense 602 204
Punts/Avg 2/36.0 7/38.28
WS 21 – 27 – 6 – 0 = 54
UC 0 – 0 – 7- 7 = 14