WS opens with a win

West Sioux football team opened its season with a win against Unity Christian, 54-14.

Sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers “played beyond his years,” said Coach Ryan Schwiesow. Dekkers completed 12 of 19 passes for 281 yards, and passed for four touchdowns. Dekkers also handed off for three touchdowns and carried the ball in to the end zone himself for a touchdown.

“I thought our first team defense played unbelievably,” said Schwiesow.

Stats

WS UC

1st downs 24 4

Rushing yds 310 55

Passing yds 292 149

Total plays 57 41

Penalties 6/40 4/25

Total offense 602 204

Punts/Avg 2/36.0 7/38.28

WS 21 – 27 – 6 – 0 = 54

UC 0 – 0 – 7- 7 = 14