Plymouth County Court News Week of July 23

Civil Judgments

Scott & Lisa Vander Sluis vs. Victoria Martin & Quinn Marcelino Calamanco-Cooper, forcible entry, court costs $85.

Telco Triad Community Credit Union vs. Nicholas Mark Frerichs, default 4/14/16 on truck loan, truck repossessed 9/21/16. Judgment in the amount of $17,486.38 with accrued interest $2,580.83 at the rate of 4.4239%, attorney fees $919.50. Post judgment interest in the amount of 3.23% from 7/14/17.

Ford Motor Credit Corp. vs. John Orlan & Karen Kay Jacobs judgment damages in the amount of $11,673.48. Pre-petition interest $139.76. Future interest rate will be 1.9% from the filing date of 6/16/17. Monthly payments of $100 starting at 8/1/17, court costs totaled $185.

Hawkeye vs. Angela M. Schroeder Schmid, court costs $85, judgment in the amount of $1,821.93 plus 3.23% interest from 7/18/17.

Hawkeye vs. Trisha Stoeber, court costs $85, total judgment $2,487 plus 3.23% from 7/18/17.

Hawkeye vs. Anthony R. & Patricia Ann Loutsch, court costs $85, total judgment $2,422.38 plus 3.23% from 6/20/17.

Dispositions

State vs. Brian Keith Daily, 42, Le Mars, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 358 suspended, two years probation, and completion of the REAP Program. Court costs $100, fine $1,875 and total costs incurred $2,641.25.

State vs. Todd Douglas Babb, 54, Sioux City, arrested for possession of a controlled substance third offense, methamphetamines. He was sentenced to five years in prison, to be served concurrent with other sentneces. He was given a $750 suspended fine, court costs $318, with expenses incurred totalling $453.

State vs. Ashley Justine Koley, 23, Le Mar, arrested for driviing while her license revoked. She was arrested, pleaded guilty and ordered to pay all expenses, court costs $100, fine $250; total judgment $437.50.

State vs. Race Alexander Streker, 19, Le Mars, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first offense, marijuana. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with 150 days suspended, one year probation, total judgment $2,952.

State vs. Michael James Davis, 42, Sioux City, pleaded guilty to operating under the influence, third offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and costs $2,641.25.

State vs. Charles Eduard Holmes, 48, Merrill, driving while barred, he pleaded guilty and served seven days in jail. he a fine of $625, and court costs totaling $943.75

State vs. Donna Marie Johnson, 61, Alcester, S.D., was jailed for operating under the influence, sentenced to 365 days of jail, with 363 suspended, one year probation, and ordered to comply with evaluations, she was given a fine of $1250, with $650 of to be waived upon proof of a temporary license, and court costs totaling $1797.50.

State vs. Dillon James Leach, 25, Le Mars, jailed for driving while his license was revoked. He pleaded guilty and total judgment was $2,520.

State vs. Christopher Wayne Pressley Hinnenkamp,28, San Marcos, Texas, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, he was sentenced to five years in prison, to be served consecutively with other cases in Hill County, Texas. Judgment was made for him to pay all costs incurred; court costs are $2,429.28, fine $750, restitution $7,400, also included are sheriff’s room and board, medical and transport totalling $9,954.28.

State vs. Jerry Owings, ordered to pay for sheriff’s room & board $55.58, totaling his costs to $6,756.58.

State vs. Kyle Patrick Sitzmann, 29, was jailed for possession of a controlled substance, second offense, Vyvanse 70 mg., a schedule ll controlled substance. His motion to be dismissed was denied, and he was ordered to pay $15 in medical costs and court costs $15.

State vs. Ronald Andrew Vandom, 47, Remsen, was jailed for possession of a controlle substance, third offense, methamphetamine. He incurred $12 medical, $36 sheriff’s room and board, court costs $598, a fine $625 and total judgment costs in the amount of $1,441.75.

State vs. Jeff Len Lariviere, judgment for sheriff’s room and board $94.50, fine $1,028.50, restitution $1,000, total costs $2,408.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Katelyn Arlene Clark, 25, Akron, failure to provide proof of insurance, judgment $397.

State of Iowa vs. Faysal Garane Khalif, 36, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding, judgment $120.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Linn Litke II, 32, Moville, speeding.

State of Iowa vs. Javier Ramos Lopez, 26, Sioux City, open container $365.

State of Iowa vs. Ann Renee Hedlund, 18, Sioux City, passing too near bridge, intersection or railroad crossing $200.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph Frank Koudelka, III, Ames, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Chase David Bollock, 26, Melvin, failure to obey traffic control device $200.

State of Iowa vs. Benjamin James Brouillette, 30, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Zachary Robert Hughes, 25, Akron, ATV or ORUV operation on highway, $127.

State of Iowa vs. Walter Gustave Barker, 55, Menominee, Mich., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Clayton J. Hoberman, 41, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Drew Raymond Staab, 18, Remsen, possession/purchase alcohol by a minor $330.

State of Iowa vs. Mitchell Benjamin Samuelson, 30, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Hailey Anne Purves, 22, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Marie Katherine Kooistra, 51, Le Mars, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Evan C. Nowak, 22, Omaha, Neb., speeding judgment $235

State of Iowa vs. Kenton Blaine Vriezelaar, 66, Sioux City, speeding – work zone – 21-25 over, $735.

State of Iowa vs. Blake Vincent Hoefling, 24, Hinton, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Vernon Dyson, 38, Sioux City, operating non-registered vehicle $132.

State of Iowa vs. David Thomas Fitzsimmons, 34, Merrill, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Adam Edwin Ellensohn, 18, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jill Denise Tindall, 59, Davenport, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Peyton Allison Harnack, 21, Remsen, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald Rolland Berg, 64, Jefferson, S.D., fail to yield upon entering through highway $200.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Alan Nuckolls, 29, Vermillion , S.D., failure to use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jared Charles Wurth, 19, Remsen, possession/purchase alohol by a minor $330.

State of Iowa vs. Heather Rae Storey, 44, Spencer, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Alba L. Martinez Sanchez, 45, failure to yield upon entering through highway $200.

State of Iowa vs. Brandonlyn Brooke Nunley, 38, Sheldon, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Weston Allen Marsh, 19, Le Mars, improper use of lanes $200.

State of Iowa vs. Richard Lee Cape, 47, Omaha, Neb., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Wayne Askeland, 40, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Jamie Lynn Theisen, 19, Marcus, failure to maintain control $195.

State of Iowa vs. Kylie Renae Theisen, 19, Le Mars, operating without registration $132.

City of Le Mars vs. Riley Jakob Coy Kluver, speeding $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Kelsey Marie Banks, 27, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Kasey Marie Christiansen, 35, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Elizabeth Camacho, 29, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Tavian Lee Herman, 19, Sioux City, careless driving $107.

City of Le Mars vs. Trent Ryan Hilbrands, 19, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rachelle L. Haines, 45, Berwyn, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Hussein A. Mohamed, 34, Omaha, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Derek Michael Gleason, 40, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. James K. McGough, 46, Waverly, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. David L. Kohlhaase, Jr., 29, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kurstin Cassandra Pierce, 24, Cherokee, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Raymond Roy Stern, Baxter, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Brooke Leah Rodas, 19, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rocky Eugene Hirsch, 22, Lakeland, Fla., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Lee Smith, 63, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Thomas Patrick Horan, 25, Hartley, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. James Daniel Wolter, 39, Palmer, speeding $120.

City of Merrill vs. Dulce Maria Vite Perez, 25, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Weston Allen Marsh, 19, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Rapp Loren, 56, Oakdale, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Alex Alekos Kazos, 36, Sergeant Bluff, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ross L. Walker, 45, Omaha, Neb., operation with expired license $127.

City of Merrill vs. Derrick Festus Nii Okai, 55, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Kenneth Harris, 24, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ross L. Walker, 45, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rosa Maria Perez, 23, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Alyssa Lyn Williams, 24, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Benjamin Francis Khan, 62, West Des Moines, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Dustin R. Kraemer, 42, Norfolk, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. James Alvin Rieck, 70, Primghar, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Noah William Carpenter, 25, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rodney Allen Jans, 69, Montevideo, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Aaron Jeffery Larson, 24, Yankton, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Melissa Ann Eben, 25, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Randy Wayne Pottebaum, 55, Alton, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Bryan L. Montgomery, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Judith Evelyn Arens, 70, Remsen, speeding $87.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.