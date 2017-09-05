Two drivers transported after two trucks, van collide

A concrete mixer, semi tractor trailer and a mini van collided at the intersection of County Roads K-22 and C-12 in rural Plymouth County shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

According to Plymouth County sheriff’s reports, Brimer Kapa Francis, 40, of Le Mars, was driving a concrete mixer east on County Road C-12. At the intersection he failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign as he turned right on to County Road K-22.

Francis didn’t see a southbound semi, driven by Jeffrey Todd Statema, 54, of Le Mars. Statema hit the brakes and planned to swerve into the northbound lane of County Road K-22 to avoid colliding with the concrete mixer. However, he noticed a northbound mini-van, knowing he couldn’t swerve to the left, the semi rear-ended the concrete mixer, causing Francis to lose control of the concrete mixer, which then it rolled and slid into the east ditch.

Upon seeing the accident in front of him, Michael Ray Bandstra, 38, of Rock Valley, stopped his mini-van with the intention of backing up. However, before he could do so, the concrete mixer’s rear tag axles hit the mini-van’s front bumper.

Statema and Francis were transported by Ireton ambulances to Hawarden Regional Healthcare hospital with complaints of possible pain/injuries.

GCC Concrete Alliance Inc.’s concrete mixer was totaled with $13,000 in damages; the J & D Farms of Ireton’s semi had disabling damages estimated at $10,000, and the mini-van received minor damages valued at $1,000.

No citations were issued.