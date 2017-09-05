Emerald Ash Borer on the Move – Now What?

Free public meetings will be held in Onawa and Sioux City concerning emerald ash borer (EAB), an exotic, destructive beetle that kills all species of ash trees. EAB has already been detected in over half of Iowa counties and will continue to spread.

The meetings will be hosted by the Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach offices in Monona and Woodbury counties, where participants will learn:

• How to identify EAB

• How to identify an ash tree

• Signs of EAB infestation

• Is my tree a candidate for treatment?

• EAB treatment options

• How spread of EAB is being restricted

• Ash tree replacement options

Presenters will include: Dr. Donald Lewis, ISU entomology professor and ISU Extension and Outreach Entomologist; Mike Kintner, EAB Coordinator with Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (IDALS); and Lindsey Barney, District Forester with Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Both meetings will be held on Monday, Oct. 9. The Onawa meeting will be held from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the Monona County Extension office, 119 Iowa Ave in Onawa.

The Sioux City meeting will be held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Woodbury County Extension office, 4728 Southern Hills Drive in Sioux City. The meetings are intended for homeowners and other concerned citizens.

Please RSVP by Oct. 8 by contacting the Extension office at which you plan to attend the meeting. For more information about and to RSVP to the Monona county meeting, call ISU Extension and Outreach – Monona County at (712) 423-2175, or email mbeerman@iastate.edu. For more information about and to RSVP to the Woodbury county meeting, call ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County at (712) 276-2157, or email ksolberg@iastate.edu.