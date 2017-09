Posted September 5, 2017 at 10:02 pm

Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Presbyterian-UCC Church, 858 7th Ave. SE, Le Mars, at 7 p.m. Roseanne Plante will present the program on “Putting Mother Nature to Rest – Top 10 Fall Clean-up Tips.” Phyllis Bates, Brenda Baldwin, Donald & Marilyn Muecke are hosts. Visitors are welcome!

