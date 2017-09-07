A-W Homecoming Royalty candidates named

By Julie Ann Madden

The Westerners will have their annual week-long Homecoming celebration the week of Sept. 17.

Last Wednesday, the Homecoming Royalty candidates were announced:

Queen Candidates

Selected for the Queen’s tiara are:

• Kiana Appley, daughter of Dustin and Melinda Appley of Akron;

• Cassie Hansen, daughter of Jeremy and Kim Hansen of Akron;

• Laken Mullinix, daughter of Don Mullinix and Rachel Nelson of Akron;

• Jordan Neubrand, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Neubrand of Sioux City;

• Brynn Van Eldik, daughter of Dan and Robyn Van Eldik of Westfield; and

• Courtney Waterbury, daughter of Randy and Joanne Waterbury of Akron.

King Candidates

Seeking the king’s crown are:

• Conner Anderson, son of Jody Anderson and Erin Anderson, both of Akron;

• Max Anderson, son of Kevin and Pam Anderson of Akron;

• Quinn Bundy, son of Doug and Julie Bundy of Akron;

• AJ Nemesio, son of Tony and Theresa Nemesio of Akron;

• Juan Sanchez, son of Fernando and Marta Sanchez of Akron; and

• Christian Wolthuizen, son of Jeff and Lisa Wolthuizen of Akron.

Coronation Ceremony

The Homecoming Royalty winners will be announced during the annual Coronation Ceremony, which will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the new gymnasium.

Homecoming Theme

This year’s theme is “Victory Is Timeless” through the decades. Ideas for floats will reflect “decades.”

A-W Homecoming Royalty candidates are (Front Row l-r:) Brynn Van Eldik, Cassie Hansen, Jordan Neubrand, Laken Mullinix, Courtney Waterbury, Kiana Appley, (Back Row l-r:) AJ Nemesio, Conner Anderson, Juan Sanchez, Quinn Bundy, Christian Wolthuizen and Max Anderson.