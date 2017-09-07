Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Robert D. and Marlene (Vondrak) Pridie will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 24, 2017.

The couple was married September 24,1957 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. They are members of St. Joseph – Ellendale Catholic Church, 23533 K22, Merrill, Iowa.

There will be an Open House on September 24, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph – Ellendale Catholic Church Hall hosted by their children: Jeanne Parker (deceased), Robert J. Pridie, Akron, IA; Joanne (Randy)Waterbury, Akron, IA; Patrick (Yvonne) Pridie, Hinton, IA; Janelle (Doug) Dickman, Sioux City, IA; Jennifer (Mike) Schultejans, Silver Lake, KS; Jacqueline (Steve) Carlson, Westfield, IA; Joyce (Russ) Toben, Westfield, IA; Eugene (Tracy) Pridie, Cedar Rapids IA; and Jodi (Curt) Meier, Alcester, SD. They have 34 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 19502 Dogwood Avenue, Akron, IA 51001. The couple requests no gifts — your presence is gift enough.