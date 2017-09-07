‘Game Day’ resumes at Akron Library

Teachers have mandatory in-service programs during which students can go have fun at the Akron Public Library.

The first Wednesday of each month when classes end early, the Akron librarians will be hosting a Kids Game Day.

From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the library and play games. From board games and coloring choices to challenging puzzles, cards, Minute-To-Win-It chances, every child will find a game to try. They also can play Wii games.

Children will also have the opportunity to create and perform a puppet show and go on scavenger hunts..

“After School” snacks will be provided.

The first Game Day will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6.

For more information, contact the librarians at 568-2601.