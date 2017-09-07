Fall Bazaar set for Sept. 17 at Pleasant Hill Chapel

The annual Pleasant Hill Chapel Fall Bazaar will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 at the church located at 31141 476th Ave. near Spink, S.D.

The Fall Bazaar includes a church service, program with special music, a fundraising auction and a potluck lunch.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the majestic hilltop view, fellowship, food and to donate items for the auction or to buy items at the auction.

The Pleasant Hill Chapel was built as the United Brethren Church in 1905. The structure, in the Late Gothic Revival architectural style, is one of 15 locations in Union County listed on the National Historic Register.

The Fall Bazaar auction is the only annual fundraiser for the chapel. All funds donated or raised by the auction are utilized for the upkeep of the historic church building and grounds-keeping of the church cemetery.

To donate, please contact Lynette Kiger at 620-988-2090.