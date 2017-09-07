Western Christian hands A-W a loss

By Hank Krause

The Class A Akron-Westfield Westerners battled Western Christian, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, Sept. 1 in Hull. The Westerners lost 35-6 when all was said and done.

A-W battled for a quarter and a half to a stalemate. Then WC scored twice in the second quarter as Ben Granstra scored on a 75-yard pass play, then added a 12-yard pass play to make it 14-0 at halftime.

WC added a touchdown late in the second quarter as Granstra again scored from five yards out to make it, 21-0. The Wolfpack scored later as A-W quarterback AJ Nemesio’s pass was picked off and returned 47 yards to make it 28-0.

A-W scored with 10 minutes to play as Nemesio ran to the one-yard line but fumbled. Chase Stowe jumped on the ball, and A-W was on the board. The two-point conversion try was no good, making the score 28-6.

WC scored one more time in the fourth as Caleb Harmsen hauled in a 34-yard pass from Carter Broek to close the game at 35-6.

Defensively, A-W was led by Christian Wolthuizen who had 11 stops.

One glaring thing was that A-W had at least five dropped passes that might have made a difference in the outcome.

Next week A-W returns home to play Woodbury Central. Not the most congenial bunch but are competitive.

Scoring

WC Broek pass complete to Granstra 74 yards. PAT good

WC Broek pass complete to Harmsen for 12 yards. PAT good

WC Granstra 5 yard run PAT good

WC Wibben pass interception. PAT good

AW Stowe recovers fumble in end zone. PAT no good

WC Broek pass complete to Harmsen for 34 yards. PAT good

Stats

AW WC

First downs 14 11

Rushing 37 38

Rushing yds 72 91

Fumbles 1-0 1-0

Penalties 7-45 8-75

Punting 8-23.5 5-41.0

Total Off. 220 229

AW 0 – 0 – 0-6= 6

WC 0-14-14-7 = 35