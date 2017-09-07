A-W volleyball wins one, loses one

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team lost 3-0 to Unity Christian away Aug. 29. Match scores were 18-25, 17-25, 19-25.

However, on Aug. 31 at home, A-W took three against Clay Central-Everly, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23.

Their record is 2-1-0 which includes six wins and five losses in sets.

Vs. Unity Christian

Kiana Appley: 2 kills, 1 dig

Brooke Koele: 2 kills, 1 block assist, 1 block

Jordan Neubrand: 3 digs

Danika Smith: 6 serves with 2 aces

Kailee Tucker: 5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block assist, 17 serves with 3 aces

Brynn Van Eldik: 4 kills, 8 assists, 4 digs, 8 serves

McKenna Van Eldik: 7 kills, 10 serves with 1 ace

Courtney Waterbury: 7 assists, 7 digs, 1 block assist, 9 serves

Cheridan Wenzel: 4 serves

(Stats for CC-E game not available at press time)