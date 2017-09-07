WS football shatters HMS

On Sept. 1, the West Sioux football team overpowered Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn away, 49-6, bringing their record to 2-0.

Scoring

HMS scores touchdown, 2-point attempt no good (0-6)

Hunter Dekkers hands off the ball at the 7 yard line to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (7-6)

Hunter Dekkers hands off the ball at the 46 to Jake Lynott who carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (14-6)

Hunter Dekkers hands off the ball at the 13 to Jake Lynott who carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (21-6)

Jake Lynott runs the ball from the 37 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (28-6)

Jake Lynott runs the ball from the 29 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (35-6)

Jake Lynott runs the ball from the 19 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (42-6)

Hunter Dekkers hands off the ball at the 4 to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete makes the point after (49-6)

Stats

WS HMS

1st downs 15 9

Rushing yards 305 120

Passing yards 77 39

Total plays 39 52

Time of Possession 13:07 34:53

Penalties 4/30 14/111

Total offense 382 159

Fumbles-lost 1/1 4/4

Punts/Avg. 4/44.5 5/39.59

WS 0 – 21 – 28 – 0 = 49

HMS 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 = 6