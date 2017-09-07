WS volleyball defeats HMS

The West Sioux volleyball team had a real battle with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 3-1. Set scores: 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23. Brings their record to 5-4 with a set record of 12-11.

Individually

Abbie Ericson: 13 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 block assist, 2 solo blocks, 14 serves with 3 aces

Katey Koopmans: 14 assists, 4 digs, 10 serves with 1 ace

Emma Mace: 2 kills, 3 assists, 1 dig, 1 block assist

Josie McKee: 12 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 solo block, 8 serves

Sydney Reinking: 1 kill, 1 assist, 14 digs, 16 serves with 1 ace

Taylor Rodenburgh: 9 kills, 2 assists, 18 digs, 3 block assists, 1 solo block, 18 serves with 4 aces

Samantha Salker: 5 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs, 9 serves

Danna Schipper: 3 digs

Payton Schwiesow: 4 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs, 1 block assist, 16 serves with 2 aces.

“A lot of good shout outs. We had a lot of kill attempts by Abbie, Josie, and Taylor. Great defense by Sydney. When we put subs in they stepped up and fulfilled their job. Both of our setters did a nice job. We also had consistent serving,” said Head Coach Mollie Koopmans.