Three Akron vehicles stolen Monday morning

By Julie Ann Madden

In small towns, residents feel safe enough to not only leave their vehicles unlocked but the keys in them, too.

But on Monday morning, three residents discovered their vehicles missing.

One vehicle missing had been parked in the 500 block of North Street, one in the 400 block of South Eighth Street and the third was in the 500 block of Sargent Street.

Callie Henrich discovered her car was missing when her mother woke her up about 10 a.m. asking where her car was.

Henrich called her sister, thinking it was a sibling prank, but it wasn’t. She called around but no one had seen it.

Her white four-door 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor was gone.

“It had been parked in the driveway right behind another car,” Henrich said.

Her brother had seen it in the wee hours of the morning but at 4 a.m. when Henrich was up, she didn’t see it.

“But I didn’t think about it,” said Henrich who was home from college for the weekend.

“My keys were in it so it was really easy for them,” she said, laughing. “You would think they wouldn’t take it because it had a chunk out of the back of it.”

“It’s scary — they came right into the driveway,” said Henrich.

When she reported the theft, she was told the Plymouth County sheriff’s deputies were investigating two other vehicle thefts in Akron.

According to a Plymouth County sheriff’s report, a black 2012 Ford F-150 pickup was taken from Eighth Street and a silver 2005 Pontiac G6 was taken from Sargent Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191.

Deputies also remind owners to never leave their keys in their vehicles and always lock the doors.