Carl J. Westergard, 60

Carl J. Westergard of Ireton, Iowa, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, September 8, 2017.

Funeral Service was held Monday, September 11 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa, with Pastor Lil Johnston officiating. All were welcome to attend and were encouraged to wear bright colors as a celebration of his life. Arrangements were with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.

Carl J. Westergard was born on June 19, 1957, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Fred and Darlene (Pageler) Westergard.He started farming at age 14. He graduated from West Sioux High School in 1975. He joined the Air National Guard in 1974 and served at the 185th Fighter Wing in Sioux City, IA, as an airplane mechanic on B52s. He married the love of his life, Colleen Toben, on December 28, 1985, at First Plymouth Presbyterian Church in rural Plymouth County, Iowa.Carl loved farming; he owned and rented land throughout the Akron and Ireton areas. In the farming off-season, he was a truck driver for various businesses such as: Siouxland Propane, the Ireton Coop, and Higman Sand and Gravel. Most recently, he worked as a full-time truck driver at LG Everist, a job he said was “the best of his life!” Throughout his trucking travels, he made many life-long friendships with customers. Carl will be remembered for his zest for life, sense of humor, and his willingness to sit down and talk with everyone. He truly never met a stranger.

He loved being a husband, father and grandfather. Carl enjoyed watching Westerns, driving truck, farming, riding his Harley, making new friends, eating breakfast at Jo’s Café in Akron, and doting on his beautiful daughters. Carl was a member of the St. John Evangelical Church of Preston Township, the American Legion of Akron and Akron’s own Wednesday Harley club.

Carl is survived by his wife, Colleen (Toben) Westergard of rural Ireton; daughters: Cayla (David) Taylor of Ames, IA, Carissa (Matt) DeRocher of Akron, Caine (Tym) Wood of Kansas City, KS, and Cali Westergard (Spencer Frankl, fiancé) of Ames, IA; siblings: Mary (Dale) DeGoei of Omaha, Neb. and Randall (Ruth) Westergard of Hawarden; and five grandchildren: Peyton DeRocher, Jace DeRocher, Taya DeRocher, Ari Jo DeRocher, Freddy Taylor, and anticipated baby Taylor, due in February.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Darlene Westergard, and nephew, Heath DeGoei.