A-W Westerners control Woodbury Central

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners had control of the Woodbury Central Wildcats from the start to the finish on Friday, September 8. A-W handed the Wildcats a 26-0 loss to put A-W’s record at 2-1 so far for the season. More important is the Westerners are 1-0 in district play.

AJ Nemesio threw three touchdown passes to lead A-W.

Nemesio found Damien Ericson for a 23 yard strike late in the first quarter. A-W scored early in the second quarter after pulling off an on-side kick. Nemesio hit Reagan Frankl for 22 yards. A-W followed with another short drive after W.C. had a bad punt. Brady Bergman scored on a six yard run to make it 18-0. A-W added a two-point conversion to make it 20-0.

W.C. drove the ball to the A-W five yard line but a blocked field goal ended the Wildcat threat.

Ericson scored on a seven yard pass play to end the scoring at 26-0.

Defensively A-W really swarmed to the ball carrier. Juan Sanchez led the defense with five stops. All the kids on defense did a good job.

Next week we travel to Lawton-Bronson to face the Eagles.

A-W 6-14-6-0= 26

W.C. 0-0-0-0 = 0

A-W Ericson 23 yard pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

A-W Frankl 22 yard pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

A-W Bergman 6 yard run (2 point conversion good)

A-W Ericson 7 yard pass from Nemesio (PAT no good)

A-W W.C.

25 First downs 8

27-211 Rushes-Rushing 33-42

16-38 Passing 7-18-1

263 Passing yards 71

474 Total yards 113

1-36.0 Punting 3-47.3

1-1 Fumbles lost 1-1

2-15 Penalties 9-80