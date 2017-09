A-W volleyball loses three to HLP

Posted September 15, 2017 at 7:52 pm

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team lost 3-0 to Harris-Lake Park, away Sept. 5. Match scores were 119-25, 16-25, 19-25. Individually: Kiana Appley: 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs, 2 solo blocks Brooke Koele: 5 kills, 3 digs Jordan Neubrand: 1 kill, 3 digs, 8 serves Danika Smith: 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 serves Kailee Tucker: 1 assist, 8 digs, a solo block, 11 serves with 1 ace Brynn Van Eldik: 2 kills, 7 assists, 4 digs, 12 serves with 4 aces McKenna Van Eldik: 5 kills, 4 digs, 9 serves with 2 aces Courtney Waterbury: 4 kills, 6 assists, 8 digs, 1 solo block, 7 serves Cheridan Wenzel: 1 kill, 4 serves

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.