WS volleyball wins three over South O’Brien

The West Sioux volleyball team won three over South O’Brien in Paullina Sept. 5. Set scores: 25-20, 27-25, 25-12.

Individually

Abbie Ericson: 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 solo block, 19 serves with 3 aces

Katey Koopmans: 14 assists, 4 digs, 4 serves Emma Mace: 2 kills

Josie McKee: 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 block assist, 9 serves

Emma McManamans: 1 dig

Sydney Reinking: 1 kill, 14 digs,12 serves with 1 ace

Taylor Rodenburgh: 7 kills, 6 digs, 9 serves

Samantha Salker: 1 kill,17 assists, 2 digs,7 serves with 2 aces

Payton Schwiesow: 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 solo block, 8 serves.

“The Falcons did a nice job of raking care of business. They served over 85 percent and working through attacking. We worked as a team to complete each play and anticipate the next one. A few highlights that stick out were: Josie, Abbie, and Taylor lead with kills, and Samantha and Katey did a nice joy with assisting. Many of our players contributed to consistent serving,” said Head Coach Mollie Koopmans.

At Rock Rapids Tournament Sept. 9: 4-1 for second place

Vs. Hills Beaver Creek, 2-0

21-17, 21-10

Vs. Trinity Christian, Hull, 2-0

21-14, 21-17

Vs. George-Little Rock, 2-0

21-11, 21-14

Vs. Rock Valley, 2-1

22-20, 19-21, 15-9

Vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, 0-2

17-21, 16-21

“The girls played solid volleyball and were consistent. We are continually working on finishing plays as a team,” said Head Coach Mollie Koopmans