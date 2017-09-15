WS volleyball wins three over South O’Brien

The West Sioux volleyball team won three over South O’Brien in Paullina Sept. 5. Set scores: 25-20, 27-25, 25-12.
Individually
Abbie Ericson: 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 solo block, 19 serves with 3 aces
Katey Koopmans: 14 assists, 4 digs, 4 serves Emma Mace: 2 kills
Josie McKee: 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 block assist, 9 serves
Emma McManamans: 1 dig
Sydney Reinking: 1 kill, 14 digs,12 serves with 1 ace
Taylor Rodenburgh: 7 kills, 6 digs, 9 serves
Samantha Salker: 1 kill,17 assists, 2 digs,7 serves with 2 aces
Payton Schwiesow: 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 solo block, 8 serves.
“The Falcons did a nice job of raking care of business. They served over 85 percent and working through attacking. We worked as a team to complete each play and anticipate the next one. A few highlights that stick out were: Josie, Abbie, and Taylor lead with kills, and Samantha and Katey did a nice joy with assisting. Many of our players contributed to consistent serving,” said Head Coach Mollie Koopmans.
At Rock Rapids Tournament Sept. 9: 4-1 for second place
Vs. Hills Beaver Creek, 2-0
21-17, 21-10
Vs. Trinity Christian, Hull, 2-0
21-14, 21-17
Vs. George-Little Rock, 2-0
21-11, 21-14
Vs. Rock Valley, 2-1
22-20, 19-21, 15-9
Vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, 0-2
17-21, 16-21
“The girls played solid volleyball and were consistent. We are continually working on finishing plays as a team,” said Head Coach Mollie Koopmans
You must be logged in to post a comment.