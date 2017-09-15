WS football defeats Lawton Bronson

The West Sioux football team continues its winning ways by defeating Lawton Bronson, 56-12, Sept. 8 at home.

Scoring

Hunter Dekkers pass completion to Zach Hulshof who carries the ball to the endzone (21 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers pass completion to Victor Hernandez who carries the ball to the endzone (71 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Chase Koopmans who runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers pass completion to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone. (23 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Jake Lynott who runs the ball to the endzone. (12 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers pass completion to Zach Hulshof who runs the ball to the endzone. (9 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Jake Lynott intercepts LB pass and runs the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete kick good.

Lawton Bronson Devin Johnson pass completion to Hasten Michaels runs the ball to endzone. 2-point attemp no good.

Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Victor Hernandez who runs the ball to the endzone. (64 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Lawton Bronson Piper Krohn hands off ball to Hasten Michaels who runs the ball to the endzone. (14 yard gain). PAT no good

Stats

WS LB

1st downs 14 14

Rushing yards 171 140

Passing yards 209 106

Total plays 39 65

Time of Possession 13:16 34:44

Penalties 1/10 4/10

Total offense 380 246

Fumbles-lost 2/1 1/1

Punts/Avg. 2/40.5 4/38.5

WS 21 – 35 – 0 – 0 = 56

LB 0 – 6 – 0 – 6 = 12