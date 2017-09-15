Foundation sponsors run

Runners and walkers can enter the Half Marathon, 5K, or Kids Fun Run in Elk Point sponsored by the Clay Union Foundation, Inc. The events are Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at Hometowne Inn, Exit 18 off I-29.

Those walking in the half marathon leave at 8:15 a.m., runners leave at 8:30 a.m., 5K participants leave at 8:45 a.m., and kids run starts right after the 5K leaves.

Enter now for all three events at www.GetMeRegistered.com, under search type in Elk Point, SD or go to: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=125559