Saturday, September 16 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Akron Ciity Park Fun for the Whole Family! Schedule 8-9:30 a.m. Register Scarecrows 10 a.m. Vendors, activities, food tent open. Scarecrow judging 12 p.m. Winners announced 2 p.m. Scarecrow Auction 4 p.m. Vendors, activities, food tent closed Activities Kids games Face Painting Inflatables Petting Zoo Kiddie Train Rides Proceeds benefit local community groups & projects

