Joyce Marie (Robinson) Oltrogge, 78

Joyce Marie (Robinson) Oltrogge of Sumner, Iowa, and formerly of Readlyn, died on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Sumner of natural causes.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Public visitation will be held for an hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family C/O Sara Miller, 506 W. 2nd Street, Sumner, Iowa 50674. Online condolences for Joyce’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551.

Joyce was born on May 12, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold (Monk) and Emma (Janssen) Robinson. Joyce was baptized on July 16, 1939 at the First Lutheran Church in Waterloo by Rev. Diers and confirmed on December 18, 1960, at Zion Lutheran in Readlyn by Rev. Jacobs. She attended the Waterloo school system, graduating in 1957 from West High. Following her schooling Joyce worked as a secretary at John Deere Tractor Works.

On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Paul Herman Oltrogge at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in the Readlyn area. From 1990 – 1994, Joyce did clerical work at Lutheran Mutual (now CUNA) in Waverly.

On January 30, 2009, Joyce became a resident of the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Sumner.

Joyce was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn and at one time was active with the afternoon circle and was also the church organist. In her spare time, she enjoyed singing, composing music, playing piano and listening to music. But most of all she dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, David (Nancy) Oltrogge of Akron, Iowa, Douglas (Deb) Oltrogge of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; her two daughters and their husbands, Sara (James) Miller of Sumner, Iowa, Mary (Michael) Broughton of Omaha, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister and her husband, Jean and John Smith of Naples, Florida. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Paul who died on January 17, 2013.