Diane Stabe, 79

Diane Stabe of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 23 at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Diane Mary Eastick was born on December 28, 1937 in Boston, Lincolnshire, England to Thomas Henry and Kathleen Tugood (Chester) Eastick. She attended and graduated from Kitwood Girl’s School. Diane met and married Gene Stabe while he was stationed in England serving in the United States Air Force. They moved to Le Mars in 1960, and to Akron in 1972. Diane worked as a custodian for many years at the Akron Community School. She also cleaned homes in the Akron area.

Diane loved to paint, do crossword puzzles, play scrabble and have coffee with ‘the girls’. She enjoyed visiting her family in England and having a good cup of tea.

Diane is survived by three children: Eugene (Laurel) Stabe of Littleton, CO, Kathleen Stabe of Omaha, NE, and Justin (Angie) Stabe of Akron, IA; seven grandchildren: Zachary Stabe, Lucas (Marie) Stabe, Ashley (Amy) Stabe, Lillian Stabe, Joshua Augustine, Bryanne Augustine, and Sophia Augustine; five great-grandchildren: Elijah, Kirsten, Catherine, Haylie, and Kaitlyn Stabe; known as ‘Nan’ to: Zoe, Laken, Alayna, Sam and Maya Mullinix; sisters: Gillian Green and Glynis Ruskin of England; brother: Paul Bray of England; sister in law, Janice Stabe of Merrill, Iowa; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene (2015); three siblings: Barry Eastick, Jacqueline (Harry) Kidby, and Alma Watts; sister in law, Hazel Bray; and brother in law, Bill Stabe.