Celebration of life for Gail W. Hemmingson and Miriam E. Hemmingsen

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Gail W. Hemmingsen, (9/8/1922-11/23/2012) and his wife, Miriam E. Hemmingsen (7/6/1922-7/5/2017). This will be held at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at 150 Third St., Akron, Iowa on Sept. 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Gail Hemmingsen was born to Chris and Irene Hemmingsen of Newell, Iowa. Miriam was born to Raymond and Margaret (Harris) Adams of Akron, Iowa. The couple married and farmed just outside of Akron. They raised four sons and loved many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their lifetime. Gail was known for his love of malts, his special pancakes and his letters in verse. He proudly served his country in World War II by flying C-47s. Miriam is fondly remembered by her grandchildren as always in the kitchen cooking, her love of reading and her warm hugs. Many grandchildren were read and rocked to sleep by her over the years. She was always a source of comfort through the trials of life and she never missed a holiday or birthday to extend well wishes to her loved ones. She had a quiet feisty spirit that will be missed beyond measure to those who knew her best.

The couple is preceded in death by their son, Scott Hemmingsen, and a grandson, Ryan. Survivors include three sons: Alan (Cindy) of Oregon, Craig of Akron, and Bruce of Texas, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 11 great-grandchildren.