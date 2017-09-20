WS football walks over Westwood

The West Sioux football team won easily over Westwood, 56-7, Sept. 15.

Scoring

Hunter Dekkers hands ball off to Jake Lynott runs ball to endzone (7 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands ball off to Jake Lynott and carries ball to endzone. (3 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands ball off to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone (3 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers passes ball to Jake Lynott who runs the ball to the endzone (41 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Jake Lynott hands ball to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone (15 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers throws ball to Zach Hulshof who runs the ball to the endzone (3 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands ball to Jake Lynott who carries the ball to the endzone (65 yard gain). Jason Topete kick good.

Hunter Dekkers hands ball to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete kick good.

Westwood – Sean Westergard runs ball to the endzone (79 yard gain). Sam Miller kick good.

Stats

WS W

1st downs 22 8

Rushing yards 225 154

Passing yards 239 0

Total plays 61 45

Time of Possession 26:30 21:30

Penalties 7/65 8/55

Total offense 464 154

Fumbles-lost 1/1 3/3

Punts/Avg. 2/40.0 4/33.0

WS 28 – 14 – 14 -0 = 56

W 0 – 0 – 0 – 7 = 7