WS volleyball

Vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

West Sioux beat Remsen St. Mary's in four Sept. 12. Scores: 24-26, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18.

“We played solid volleyball the whole time, however we stepped up our serving the last three games. Abbie Ericson., Katey Koopmans., Payton Schwiesow., Josie McKee, and Taylor Rodenburgh., all served tough in the last three games. The first game we just had a hard time finishing plays. This is something we continue to focus on, so we are looking for improvement all of the time. We get the attempts, and now we just need to continue to work on completed it,” said Coach Mollie Koopmans.

Other highlights: Taylor and Payton stepped up in blocks. Taylor ended up with 12 kills, Abbie with 9 kills, and Emma McManaman, Payton, and Josie with 5 kills.

“It was a good team effort to win this match and great sets from our setters, and good solid work from our libero, Syney Reinking,” said Coach Koopmans.

West Sioux Tournament

West Sioux went 3-1 at their own tournament Sept. 16.

Vs. Trinity (W) 21-16, 21-10

Vs. Woodbury Central (W) 21-15, 18-21, 15-7

Vs. Westwood (L) 21-15, 18-21, 14-16

Vs. Akron-Westfield (W) 21-16, 21-17

“We played solid volleyball this weekend and we truly worked together as a team,” said Coach Mollie Koopmans.