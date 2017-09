Posted September 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 20 7:00 p.m. – Coronation in new gym followed by Bonfire and Spirit Fest on the hill to football field. Friday, Sept. 22 8:15 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Class float decorating at school 2:00 – Parade 5:30 – 7 p.m. A-W Athletic Boosters Tailgate Party football field concession stand 7:00 p.m. – Football game against Westwood 9:00 p.m.-midnight – A-W Dance

