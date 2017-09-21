Annual Scarecrow Festival brings many to town

Posted September 21, 2017 at 5:00 am

ASF House.tif

The 17th Annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival Sept. 16 was another success for the GFWC Friendship and Service Club of Akron. The event, held in the Akron City Park, had a huge crowd in spite of the morning rain, threat of more rain, and cooler temperatures.

Scarecrows, food, vendors, activities for kids, a petting zoo, and more gave attendees much to do.

New this year was the addition of awards for scarecrows. The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce had a Hometown Spirit Award for adults and youth with the adult winner receiving $25 in Chamber Bucks and the youth winner receiving $15 in Chamber Bucks. The Akron-Westfield Athletic Booster Club gave $25 for the scarecrow exhibiting school spirit. These awards joined other Festival awards: Best of Show, People’s Choice Award, Theme Award for scarecrow best using the “Dive in to Fall” theme, along with first, second, and third places in three categories: Adult, Intermediate (Grades 6-12), and Youth (through fifth grade).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Bla