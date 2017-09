Posted September 20, 2017 at 6:52 pm

Director District 1 *Nick Schoenfelder 39 Scattering 9 Director District 2 (write in candidates) *Pam Von Hagel 5 Kelly Pierce 2 Scattering 13 District 3 *Josh Martinsen 47 Scattering 0 District 4 *Cory Tucker 41 Scattering 7 *Elected

